Adeleke presents bond certificates worth N1.46bn to pensioners

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In the spirit of his 100 days in office, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has distributed bind certificates worth N1.46 billion to retired state and local workers in the state.

Speaking after the presentation of the certificates to some of the beneficiaries, Governor Adeleke disclosed that the state had also paid the N350 million as gratuity for the old scheme pensioners.

While lamenting the ill-treatment meted to civil servants in the state by the previous administration, Adeleke assured both active and passive workers of his commitment to settling the arrears of salaries and pensions owed by his predecessors.

“Permit me to first apologize, on behalf of Osun state, to our pensioners, for the ill-treatment of the past. You had laboured hard to serve the state. It is unfortunate that the past government decided to ignore and deride your significant input and contribution to state development.

“Since I took over the administration of this state, my constant focus is how best to resolve all outstanding workers-related debts. It is unacceptable for a government to treat its pensioners the way the past government had done. I had decided never to follow that path. Workers, in and out of service, deserve their due emoluments.

“Under the Contributory Pension Scheme, I ordered the release of a sum of N700m between November 2022 and January 2023 for bond certificates for retirees at the State level. For retirees at the Local Government level, I approved the sum of N828m for bond certificates for retirees in primary schools and local governments between November 2022 and January 2023.

“I have also acted with respect to the Old Pension Scheme. At the State level, from the inception of the administration to the end of January 2023, a sum of N200m has been paid as gratuity. At the local government level, the sum of N150m has so far been released as a gratuity to retired local government staff and primary school staff.

“Today, 119 retirees cutting across the civil service, parastatals and tertiary institutions are being given their bond certificates totalling N632,952,655.56.

“For local government service, 62 retirees are to be given bond certificates totalling N205,428,602.07.

“Primary School retirees totalling 92 will be given bond certificates totalling N621,819,731.03.

“In summary, our government has so far released a sum of N1.528bn for bond certificates for retired workers of both State and Local Government while a sum of N350m had equally been released as gratuities to retired staff of local governments, primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil servants, staff of parastatals”, he said.