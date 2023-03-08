Adebule, Salisu, Akintunde, others get Certificate of Return

By Ishola Balogun

Lagos West District Senator-Elect Dr Idiat Adebule Wednesday received her Certificate of Return (CoR) alongside other elected senators from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC, National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun presented the certificate to Adebule at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor was accompanied by her husband, Allhaji Saheed Adebule.

Also yesterday, the Ogun Central Senator-Elect Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, his Oyo Central counterpart, Dr Yunus Akintunde, Adeola Solomon (Ogun West), Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) joined others to receive their CoR.

Adebule urged her fellow elected senators to make the common man the centre of governance.

She said: “We should pay attention to what they need and see how to make the society work for the coming man. Those are the things we intend to go and pursue in this 10th Senate. Apart from that, we also plan to get feedbacks from the people. That will be the basis of what we are going to do at the senate. Constant feedback from them should determine bills to be presented and improved upon. Everything that would make life easier for Nigerians should be our major concern.”

Alhaji Salisu also agreed with Adebule that the 10th Senate should focus more on Nigerians.

He said: “We should make laws and interventions that will uplift the masses. All our actions should be centered on the people. We have to provide a very robust oversight function over the executive as assigned to us by the constitution.”

The government, he said, needs to assuage the youth’s anger with good policies.

“The government should be able to address very holistically the challenges of our Nigerian youths. They’ve become desperate and we don’t need to make them to flip over, when they flip over, it will be very difficult to manage. Most of things we shall do will be how to accommodate our youths and making impact positively on their career/future because when they become restive, the centre will no longer hold. The way things are, are enough to teach all of us lesson. We have to thread cautiously in the policy government will formulate,” he said.