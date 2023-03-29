Adebanjo out to polarise Afenifere — Yoruba Group alleges

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Yoruba Group, Omoluabi Team Alliance Socio-Cultural group, has accused the leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, of polarising the Yoruba race for his selfish interest.

It, therefore, enjoined members of the public and right-thinking indigenes of Yoruba land and the southwest to ignore in totality resolutions arising from illegal meetings held at Adebanjos country home, in Ogun state, which was premised on selfish interest.

Recall that the group after its meeting sacked its publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi and National organizing secretary Abagun Kole Omololu for issuing an unauthorized statement on behalf of the group.

A statement issued by the group’s National Convener & Leader, Jayeola, A.O and National Secretary, Akinfolarin Alex, alleged that Adebanjo has ascribed to himself the position of the National leader of the highly respected and oldest Pan Yoruba socio-cultural Group.

” To us as an emerging group, is an attempt to polarize the group, misrepresent the group and take over the National leadership position illegally from the authentic National leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“One will wonder why an individual will want to unseat an existing National leader in the calibre of Pa Reuben Fasoranti who is known to the younger generation to have always provided the right leadership for the group since taking over as leader of a highly respected group like Afenifere.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo seems to be biting more than he can chew and should be cautioned for his illegal operations, unapproved roles and portfolios he is forcefully ascribing to himself.

“Most provoking is the long list of resolutions read in the media space which was taken in his illegal meeting in Ogun state.

The group described the resolution reached at the meeting as provocative and unacceptable.

” His description of the Presidential election held on the 25th of February 2023 as being characterized by all forms of primitive manipulations and non-compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is totally condemnable.

” It baffles us to think that someone of his calibre will make statements that rubbish a very free, fair and credible election that stands acceptable to Nigerians who all went out to exercise their franchise willingly without any financial inducement.

“It is unacceptable that a few people or an individual use their selfish interest to condemn the outcome of an election that produced a competent, credible, trusted, tested, experienced and fully prepared President-Elect like the calibre of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to whom Nigerians have given the baton to provide a leadership’s style that will help re- fix the country in all sectors beginning from May 29th, 2023.

” Pa Adebanjo is aggrieved and his grievances are linked to his losing his own ward and polling unit to the President-Elect as against his anointed candidate Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“On the other hand his claim that the results of the Presidential election available to him and his concerted group from claimed credible sources that Peter Obi of the Labour Party won the election calls for questioning.

” Has he, Pa Ayo Adebanjo ascribed to himself the position of the INEC chairman again? Or was he an Adhoc staff of INEC or had self-hired observers on the field to cover the entire electioneering process? They probably must have misinformed him with the correct digits.

“What credible sources could be available apart from the results available in the server and database of INEC that were finally declared?

The group insisted that Pa Reuben Fasoranti remains the authentic National leader of Afenifere.

” He is the only one who is served with the responsibility of calling for any meeting of the group as long as he lives.

It added that ” By providence, he is the man whom the Yoruba nation wants to hear from henceforth. Pa Reuben Fasoranti is the epitome of wisdom, he got native intelligence, and integrity personified and will not betray a collective agenda that negates the interest of the entire southwest.