ADC raises alarm in Kaduna, says party ‘tag cloned’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that ADC tags were cloned/ printed to sabotage the chances of its candidates in Saturday’s gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in Kaduna State..

Hon.Tijjani Ahmed Mustapha, state Chairman of ADC, made the allegation in a statement on Saturday.

According to him,” the ADC in Kaduna State has raised alarm over the unauthorised printing and subsequent distribution of the party’s tags by agents of the ruling a major party in the state.”

“The ulterior intent by the agents of the major party was to give the major party loyalists the tags to disguise as agents of the ADC at all the polling units across the state .”

“When confronted, a senior member of the major party and ally to its gubernatorial candidate in the state, simply admitted printing and distributing the tags, saying the major party and ADC were one family.

“We wish to draw the attention of the General Public that there was no merger or alliance between the major party and ADC in Kaduna State.”

“We also draw the attention of INEC and security agencies to scrutinize anyone found wearing the ADC tag apart from the one provided by INEC as Agents during elections and immediately arrest impersonators.”

“We call on our teeming supporters in Kaduna State to vote for candidates of the ADC and remain law abiding as we await the results so that we shall collectively celebrate our victory,” he stated.