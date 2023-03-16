ADC Guber candidate steps down, declares support for Tonye Cole

Tonye Cole

…declares Cole opposition’s unity candidate, woes Lulu-Briggs, Itubo others

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Governorship Candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, Tonte Ibraye and his Deputy, Tonto Dike, have adopted the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole, as their candidate for the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Rivers State.

Ibraye who officially stepped down for the APC candidate in Port Harcourt today said the essence was to ensure a stronger front to winning the polls in the state, said the decision does not affect the state assembly seats being contested by candidates of the party.

The ADC governorship candidate called on the candidates of Accord Party, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Action Alliance, Dawari George, and Labour Party, Beatrice Itubo, to queue behind Cole in the interest of a better state.

Ibraye opined that there is much divisions in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, stressing the need to remove PDP from power in the state.

He said: “As opposition parties, for us to win we must come together. If we don’t come together as a unified front the battle before us will not be easy.

“We decided to make consultations and talked with our elders. While we were discussing we said who has more capacity to win this election. A lot of hands pointed at you, Tonye Cole.

“I and my Deputy looked beyond selfish interest in this decision. As a people we have made mistakes in the past and we need to correct them.

“Tonye Cole is not contesting for Governor because he does not have a job, no. He has his own firm that has created a lot of employment. He is well travelled and exposed. He has managed his firm to international standard. His manifesto to Rivers people stands out.”

He said further: “For us to win, we have to work with Cole to win. Today we are aligning our forces with Cole because we want to win this election. We are calling on Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Dawari George and Beatrice Itubo and others to queue behind the moving train.

“We are not talking about Ijaw or a Kalabari Governor, but a governor that will deliver development to the state. He is the unifying candidate of the opposition parties in Rivers State

We are doing this so that at the end we will merge our experience and form a government of unity. We are solidly and unapologetically behind Tonye Cole.”

However, in his response, the APC candidate, Tonye Cole, said the memorable event meant that a new government under the APC is guaranteed in the state.

Cole said: “ADC as a progressive party has taken that step and made a bold step to back the APC to produce the governor of the state. I commend Ibraye for the momentous Act. This shows that there is a desire to bring the state to place where the people matter and place of development.

“I accept the call to stand as a unifyer for the opposition parties. The ADC has pioneered this step forward to ensure that winning is a critical factor in the Saturday’s election.