Adamu meets APC Govs over ‘lacklustre preparations’ for Guber Polls

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Tuesday met with some governors and governorship candidates of the party in what informed sources said has to do with the state of the party in the states ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

Apart from Adamu and some members of the party’s National Working Committee NWC, others at the meeting were the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Jigawa state Governor, Mohammed Badaru; and some Governorship candidates of the party, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta); Pastor Tonye Cole (Rivers); retired Air Marshal Siddique Abubakar (Bauchi) and Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue).

At the troubleshooting meeting, Adamu was said to have complained about the problem of finance in prosecuting the elections.

“The chairman was concerned that there were still issues in some states and that some bigwigs were reportedly campaigning for candidates of other parties”, said a source privy to details of the meeting.

According to him, the party chairman also expressed fears about the challenges posed by the lack of finance for the election.

“He specifically said some states do not have money for the election and that some of the candidates were not well funded. In some states, money has been approved, but they cannot access it yet. These were some of the challenges highlighted by the national chairman”, said the source.

Participants at the meeting however declined to speak to journalists.