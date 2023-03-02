Adamu, Al-Makura others’ defeat ‘ll strengthened Nasarawa politics -PDP

By David Odama

LAFIA —THE Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa state Wednesday said the defeat of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu and senator Umaru Tanko AlMakura representing Nasarawa South will strengthen the Nasarawa state politics and progress of the state.

Reacting to the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections result in Nasarawa State, the Public Relations Officer of the party Ibrahim Amza said the failure of the lives of senator Abdullahi Adamu, senator Umaru Tanko AlMakura would not only strengthened the democratic institution in Nasarawa, but open more political space.

“It is the best thing that has in recent time happened to Nasarawa and it’s people. Residents must take advantage of the APC leadership insensitive to organize and coordinate the state for progress.”

Ibrahim who expressed happiness with the outcome of last Saturdays elections , noted that there is nothing a united people cannot achieve, and urged Nasarawa residents to remain resolute in the March 11 election.

According to the PDP stalwart, individualistic tendencies which Cropped into the ruling APC was largely responsible for the failure of the lives of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

It is disturbing that the duo could not deliver their polling units not because they were not capable but because of lack of coordination, team work and exhibition of rulersship and not leadership”

“It’s simply shown that no one is indispensable and so, leaders must be careful with what they do or say as well as being conscious of the day of fury of the people. you must not take them for granted”,

“The way and manner with which the went about their party primaries showed that they will come to this disastrous end and that time has proved them right”

On the forthcoming Governorships election in the State, the Opposition party image maker who expressed confidence that all things being equal, their party will emerge victorious, however added that they are not taking things for granted

Ibrahim Hamza said fear has gripped the ruling APC for loosing all the senatoral seats to the opposition in the presidential and national Assembly elections where they lost all their senatorial seats and survive with only three members of House of Representatives.

He urged Nasarawa State people to disregard those fanning the ambers of religious sentiment in the forthcoming election, saying that the pains people are going through does not discriminate between the Muslim and Christian, stressing that the administration of Governor Emmanuel David Umbugadu will not discriminate on the basis of tribe or faith.

“Umbugadu is a fine gentle man who hates all forms of discrimination and would not practice it during his tenure when elected and called on the people, especially the voting population to come out in their number and vote for the PDP from the State Assembly to the governorship slated for Marc 11, 2023.

He called on those that voted for labour Party, NNPP, and SDP and others to join hands and vote out the APC Government in the State

The former PRO appealed to the youths across the 13 local governments in the state to eschew violence during and after the election, saying it is God that gives power to whosoever He so wishes.

He then thanked the electorates in Nasarawa State for the continuous support PDP has enjoyed urging them to sustain the tempo in the forthcoming March election in the State,