Adamawa Polls: The people will decide, vote for me – Fintiri

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has said that he was not disturbed by the inconclusive nature of the governorship election in the state, believing that Almighty Allah would make the people of Adamawa state come out and still vote for him.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday, the Governor said God has done everything for him since He gave him people and votes.

According to him,” we are waiting for when the election would be concluded and a winner declared. “

He explained that the development was not new to him as it had happened before.

” This time around Allah will. repeat the history in my favour. The Adamawa people will decide and vote for me massively. I’m certain I will have majority votes by the grace of Allah. I’m not perturbed, I believe in Almighty Allah who will ensure the right time that I will be declared winner,” he prayed.