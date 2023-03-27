Adamawa governorship: Binani pleads for review of results by INEC

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) has demanded equity, fairness and justice from the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on the governorship poll results in the state.



She asked INEC to review the election results of the 18″ March Governorship election in a number of Local Government Areas in Adamawa State.



She called for the total cancellation of the election results in Fufore Local Government Area.

She said if election reviews were conducted in Enugu, Abia and Doguwa Constituency in Kano State, why should Adamawa be left out.



Binani, who made her position known in a statement in Abuja said she had petitioned INEC to press home her demands.



The statement said: “My Lawyer has submitted a petition to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu calling for a review of the election results of the 18” March Governorship election in a number of Local Government Areas in Adamawa State.



“We are aware INEC ordered reviews for Abia and Enugu Governorship results. A similar review was also done in Doguwa Constituency in Kano State in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.



“My Lawyer has similarly applied to the commission for a Certified True Copy of the Bio-modal Verification Authentication System (BVAS) used for 18” March, 2023 for Adamawa State elections.



“This is as a result of series of actions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Governor of Adamawa, and other persons in disrupting the elections, causing violence, tearing of result sheets, intimidation and harassment of both voters and INEC officials, non-accreditation of thousands of voters by non-use of BVAS, fraudulent upload of state Assembly Constituency results on Governorship IREV, beating of some APC returning officers which caused the hospitalization in Yola of Mallam Ahmadu .J. Hausa, Ward Chairman of Songgari for four days.”



On Fufore Local Government Area, Binani asked for total cancelation of results from the Local Government Area.

She added: “There was also the collation of results at Police Station in Fufore to favour PDP under duress. We therefore call for total cancellation of results from the Local Government Area.

“The case for Adamawa State is not in any way different from places where reviews were undertaken.

” lt is for this reason that | am asking for equity, fairness and justice as guaranteed by the 2022 Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”