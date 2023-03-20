Adamawa boils as INEC stops declaration of governorship results

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Yola, the Adamawa state capital is in turmoil as political thugs and miss grants unleash terror, attacks and all sorts of criminal tendencies on the citizens following the inability of INEC to declare the governorship election results.

Trouble began at the Collation Center in INEC headquarters a moment after the Returning Officer of the poll, Professor Mohammed Mele announced the shifting of the declaration of the results to Monday morning at about 1 am.

When news of the postponement filtered into the capital city, thugs in their hundreds took over strategic locations to attack innocent citizens and passersby, motorists and other committees.

Hodlums capitalized on the frenzy situation to rob

and attack people, even in their homes.

Politicians, journalists, Inec staff and others at the Collation centre are been held hostage at the INEC headquarters as nobody dares to drive out of the premises.

Only the Service Commanders were able to smuggle themselves to their houses, while others who were at INEC on election duties are been held, as hostages.

The hoodlums burn disused three, petrol bombs, even as they are armed to the teeth with guns and other dangerous weapons.