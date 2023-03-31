Adamawa APC suspends Aishatu Binani, Campaign DG over alleged anti party activities

By Umar Yusuf

Barely two weeks to the re run governorship election in Adamawa state, the crisis rocking State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened with the suspension of the Director General of Senator Aishastu Dahiru Binani campaign organization, senator Ahmed Barata.

The suspension was coming less than a fortnight after the Secretary to the Government of the federation, (SGF) Boss Mustapha was suspended and quickly reinstated

The executive members of APC, in Ketembere Ward, Shelleng Local Government Area of Adamawa State announced the suspension of the former senator over alleged anti party activities.

Barata’s suspension was contained in a letter made available to newsmen in Yola dated March 30, 2023, and addressed to Senator Ahmed Barata and copied to APC Chairman Shelleng local government Area.

The letter titled: “Suspension From Being a Member All Progressives Congress APC,” was signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the party alongside all other members of the executive of the ward.

According to them, the resolution to suspend Barata was arrived at during a meeting of the ward executive, which held on March 27, 2023, in Ketembere

“with due regards to all relevant sections of article 21 of the All Progressives Congress constitution, 2022 as amended which as well empowers the ward executive committee to take disciplinary measures against any erring members irrespective of his or her status, we the Exco member of this ward therefore, have resolved in our 27 March, 2023 meeting to suspend you on the following grounds.”

According to the allegations, by the party ward executive as stated in the letter addressed to the Senator Ahmed Hassan Barata.

“Anti-Party activities during the 18 March, Governorship and House of Assembly Election.”

“Impersonation of the party by appointment of agents in same election as mentioned above.”

“Being a principal actor in causing crisis at the polling unit between agent sent by the party and those you sent during the 18 March Governorship and House of Assembly Election.”

“And withhold of relief food items sent to party faithful before election by the APC Governorship Candidate, Distinguish Senator Aisha Ahmed Binani.” The statement reads.

The statement added that, in view of the decision therefore, all the relevant authorities including organs of the zone and State, security agencies and members of the public will be fully Inform.