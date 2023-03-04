Adama Traore scores winner for Wolves to sink Tottenham

Wolve’s Adama Traore

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Adama Traore came off the bench and scored the only goal of the game for Wolverhampton Wanderers to condemn Tottenham Hotspurs to a 1-0 loss which hugely undermines their top-four challenge.

Traore reacted quickest to Fraser Forster’s slip as he side-footed the ball into the net after the goalkeeper could not hold the initial shot.

Tottenham came close to scoring on a few occasions; Pedro Porro rattled the crossbar from a free-kick shortly after the break while Son Heung-min hit the woodwork a few minutes later, with Craig Dawson getting a deflection on the shot which proved decisive.

Raul Jimenez and Nelson Semedo both came close to opening the scoring for Wolves before Adama Traore scored what eventually proved to be the winner. The win boosts the survival hopes for Julen Lopetegui’s men who are now six points clear of the relegation zone in 13th place.

Just before half-time, Wolves striker, Diego Costa was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury which he suffered in an awkward fall following a jump.

The loss leaves Tottenham four points clear of Newcastle in their quest to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League as Antonio Conte’s men face Ac Millan in the same competition on Wednesday.