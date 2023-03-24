Ada Egwu congratulates C’River Gov-elect, other APC candidates

The Executive Chairman of Biase Local Government Area, Mrs. Ada Charles Egwu have extended her congratulations to Sen. Prince Bassey Otu, Cross River State Governor-Elect, and other APC candidates in the just concluded elections

In a message signed by the Local Government boss, Mrs. Ada described Sen. Otu’s victory as a testimony of his sterling leadership qualities and goodwill.

Mrs. Ada appreciated the Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for standing firm with the people of the South. She described Gov. Ayade as good leader and champion of equity, Justice and fairness.

She also applauded the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu for his outstanding leadership and firm commitment to esure Biase delivers 100 percent for the APC.

She extended appreciation to the people of Biase Local Government Area for coming out enmass to support all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the just concluded elections