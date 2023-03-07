Acute petrol shortage hits Abuja, despite FG’s assurances

By Obas Esiedesa

Despite assurances by the Federal Government that it has enough petrol in stock to last for at least 35 days, long queues resurfaced at filling stations in the nation’s capital yesterday.

Checks by Vanguard showed that most stations were closed, with very few attending to consumers.

In the few stations opened in the Central Business District, long queues stretching for miles were noticed.

Some of the motorists who spoke to Vanguard, complained that they had to navigate two queues before they were able to purchase the product.

According to the customers, after staying on the queues for hour before getting into the stations, they had “to join another queue to use the PoS machine at the manager’s office.”.

The government had at last weekend, declared that it had in stock 1.2 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) that would ensure a robust supply of the product for at least 35 days.

It explained that the 2.1 billion litres represented 0.9 billion litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels.

“The appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the presidential and NASS elections and enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right.

”However, operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country. We expect normalcy to be restored in the next few days,” it added.