[Video]: Actress Foluke Daramola reacts to snatching husband from ex-wife

By Precious Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has responded to the accusations that she snatched her husband, Kayode Salako, from his ex-wife.

A tweep had claimed that the Nollywood actress snatched Kayode from his wife while disguising as a coach at a school.

The tweep claimed to be a student of the school at the time of the incident.

She wrote, “I’m sorry. I’m not judging o. can’t take her serious.

“Because every time I see dis woman I’m reminded of how she came into my sec school as acting coach & ended up snatching d school owner’s husband.

“Both of them took the school from the Proprietress who had inherited it from her mum.”

Reacting to the allegation, the actress via her Instagram page on Friday addressed the issue, she stated that Kayode’s wife left on her own free will.

She also admitted that her husband is a polygamist who has children with multiple different women, Foluke continued by saying that she is his sole legal spouse.