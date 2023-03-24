Action Alliance Kaduna guber candidate congratulates Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Kaduna State, Timothy Adamu, has congratulated Senator Uba Sani, the governor-elect of Kaduna State.

He prayed Uba Sani would lead the people of the state, aright.

The governorship candidate, in a statement he personally issued, said, “I call on other candidates to come together and support Senator Uba Sani. Remember God gives power to whomsoever He wishes and whenever He wishes. Let’s eschew all forms of bitterness and unite for the progress of our dear state.”

He stated that all hands must be on deck for the peaceful coexistence and development of the state to greater heights in all spheres of life.

The governorship candidate thanked the good people of Kaduna state for ensuring peace before, during and after the elections in the State, saying that the governor-elect needs the support of all to be able to achieve the desired result.

He also called on other political parties in the State to rally round the incoming government to ensure rapid development in Kaduna state and ensure peace is sustained for people to go about their normal lives.

“I earnestly want to thank the members of Action Alliance for the support shown to me and my running mate throughout the period of the electioneering campaign up to the election itself,” he stated.