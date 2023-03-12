ACF spoke mind of Nigerians on damaging effect of Naira redesign policy – MBF

BY Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, says the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, earnestly spoke the minds of Nigerians in its statement alerting President Muhammadu Buhari that the much-touted benefits of the Naira redesign could never justify the damage to his credentials as a democrat and a stickler for the rule of law. And that the policy was heightening inflation among others in the country.

Reacting to the said statement, Sunday in Makurdi, the National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu noted that “the policy to the extent that it has caused a lot of damages, is true because for me to get some few Naira in my pocket I had to buy Naira with Naira. That is how bad things are.

“Somebody could not travel just because some people felt he had to pay in cash. And the problem goes on and on.

“Whatever his reasons for doing that I do not think it justifies the whole intention. If it was to stop buying of votes as some of them claimed, I do not think that is also justifiable given the fact that the election was the worst that we ever had, because INEC just did things and gave results arbitrarily. Today INEC cannot even allow contestants to look into their records; because they know that the records are not clean.

“So when you look at all these, there is no justification for what has been done. It has caused alot of damage. Some people think that socio-cultural groups are only noise makers, but we are not. When we see that things are bad we say it as it is.

“And I think and believe that ACF just told him the truth; that whatever his intentions it does not justify the hardship and difficulty Nigerians have been thrown into because of the so called Naira redesign policy.

“Again, when you look at the election itself and the fact that this thing has plunged Nigeria into a situation we never thought we would face, then you will say the whole thing is a mess because today, this election along with the Naira redesign will take President Muhammadu Buhari down memory lane as one of the worst President who has no clue of what he is doing because he is ending on a bad note, I’m sorry to say that.”