2023 elections

March 19, 2023

VGC: Accreditation begins as INEC reconvenes for Lagos guber poll

By Juliet Umeh

Accreditation has just started in VGC, Lekki Lagos.

The exercise started around 9am as INEC officials arrived at VGC garden polling units around 8:30 am.

However, unlike yesterday and the day of the Presidential/National Assembly elections, eagerness and enthusiasm to vote appeared to have died down.

This is because at 9: 20am, only few voters were seen at the polling units so far.

