Abure affirms Edeoga as Enugu LP Guber candidate, disowns other parties

By Dennis Agbo

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Barr. Julius Abure has disowned some other political parties claiming association with the LP in Enugu state for the purposes of the March 18 Governorship election.

Aburi emphatically said that Hon. Chijioke Edeoga remains the LP Governorship candidate in the state, noting that Edeoga’s rivals were apparently afraid of the fortunes the party made in the state during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections and want to reap where they did not show.

In a statement the party released on Wednesday, Abure said: “The attention of the Party has been drawn to some attempts by some struggling governorship candidates to tap into the anointing of the Obidients/Labour Party Candidate, Hon.Barr, Chijioke Edeoga, by trying to demarket our Candidate instead of selling themselves.

“For the umpteenth time, we want to reiterate that in Enugu State, the Obidients do not have any partnership with anybody or party. We urge all our Enugu State Obidients and teeming party supporters to disregard any statements or moves by candidates of other political parties to harvest where they did not sow.

“Our Candidate is Hon Bar Chijioke Edeoga. Vote for him and all Labour Party Candidates for the House of Assembly and for the Senate massively on our mantra for Saturday. Vote LP from top to bottom. We must reclaim our State and Country.”