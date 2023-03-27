Abolo applauds Ayemedejor Over Oborevwori victory in Delta

The Chief Executive Officer of Diadem Global Business Consults and korrect Logistics, Amb Abolo Obaro has applauded the Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor Mr. Austine Ayemedejor over his support in the Okpe Kingdom towards the victory of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Delta State Governor-Elect.

According to Abolo, Ayemedejor’s sagacity in galvanizing support for the PDP is worth commending as thousands of youths demonstrated the trust they have for him by voting Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State.

He noted that such personality should be emulated by other politicians for purpose of good representation both at the local, state, and national levels.

“So many people made the Victory of the Governor-elect in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori possible but there is one man called Mr. Austine Ayemedejor.

“Ayemedejor is known in the Okpe Kingdom as a trusted politician that has invested in human development over the years.

“Due to his impact in the Okpe Kingdom, the people are always moved by his words based on the fact that he has never deceived them.

“During the electioneering period, he moved from community to community campaigning for the PDP and the people in their numbers listened to him and those who didn’t want to support the PDP started supporting the party.

“The credibility of the Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori also made it easier and there is no way it could have been possible without the personality of Sheriff.

“Ayemedejor need to be commended For standing tall for the Okpe kingdom as he has always been a mentor to the younger generation.

“He never contemplated decamping even when there were so many temptations, rather he stood with the party by fighting for the party’s victory.

“Okpe Kingdom will always remember Ayemedejor sagacity in ensuring Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori emerged victoriously in Okpe Kingdom,” he said.