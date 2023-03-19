Home » News » Abiodun in early lead as INEC begins announcement of results in Ogun
2023 elections

March 19, 2023

Abiodun in early lead as INEC begins announcement of results in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) (PDP) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is leading in 5 out of the 6 local governments announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Abiodun, who is the incumbent governor of the state is seeking re-election.

The result as declared by INEC goes thus:

ODEDA
APC 11,098 Winner
PDP 8,050
ADC 3,651

Related News

EGBADO NORTH
APC 15,331
PDP 11,627
ADC 12,190

EWEKORO LG
ADC: 3,881
APC:8,192
PDP:7,449

EGBADO SOUTH LG

ADC: 6,435
APC:15,047
PDP: 10,913

ABK SOUTH LG
ADC: 9,264
APC: 19,689
PDP: 24,175

Ijebu North LG.
ADC 2393.
APC 18815.
PDP 15904

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.