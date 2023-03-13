Abiodun, Daniel, mourn passage of Dagburewe of Idowa

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the passage of the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Oladele Adekoya, as a deep loss to the State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday at the ripe age of 87 years.

Abiodun in a condolence message posted on his Facebook page, said the death of the first class traditional ruler touched his heart deeply, considering his relationship with the late monarch.

He said, “With deep sense of loss, we mourn the passing of our beloved Royal Father, Alayeluwa, Oba Yinusa Oladele Adekoya, the Dagburewa of Idowa.

“This is a sad development that touches my heart as I have always shared a deep and robust relationship with the late traditional ruler whose contributions to humanity cannot be underestimated, especially in Idowa and Ijebuland as a whole.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the entire family and the good people of Idowa, and pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Similarly, the Senator- elect for Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in a condolence message, said he was saddened by the passage of the revered monarch.

Daniel, who was a two term governor of the state, noted the contributions of Oba Adekoya to humanity in general.

His message reads, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Oladele Adekoya.

“Though he passes on at a very ripe age, we would have preferred to have him on this side of eternity for longer.

“His invaluable service to humanity in general and Ijebuland, in particular, would be sorely missed.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Awujale of Ijebuland, His Royal Highness, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, CFR, on this painful demise of his long-standing lieutenant.

“I also extend my commiseration to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun on the loss of this great loss of a foremost traditional ruler in the state.

“My sincere prayer is that God Almighty will grant Oba Adekoya’s family, the good people of Idowa and the entire Ijebu sons and daughters the strength to graciously cope with this loss. “