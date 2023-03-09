Abiodun commiserates with Sanwo-Olu, Lagosians over train accident

.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the people of Lagos over Thursday’s train accident that left six persons dead and many injured.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin, Governor Abiodun expressed shock and sadness at the same time, noting that the staff bus collision with the train was an avoidable accident that has unfortunately claimed the lives of innocent workers.

He asked the Lagos governor and the people to take solace in the fact that others are receiving treatment and recuperating fast.

Abiodun also condole with the bereaved families, urging them to see the accident as an occurrence destined to happen, while believing that death is the annihilator of all things.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead and urge caution among road and rail users.

“We are deeply pained and shocked by this unfortunate occurrence. It is an avoidable one. We join in the mourning of our dear neighbours, and we pray that God in His mercies will repose the soul of the dead and grant them Heavenly passage.

“We urge the drivers on our roads as well as those in charge of our coaches to be more proactive and seek utmost caution whether in public or private space,” he said.