Abiodun, Adebutu will bow to me on Saturday – Olufemi Ajadi

The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Ogun, Olufemi Ajadi is confident of victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

Ajadi who spoke at a media parley on Wednesday with journalists in Ogun state stressed that both APC governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and PDP’s Oladipupo Adebutu are no match to him, insisting that he will triumph above them at the poll.

Ajadi hinged his strength on the growing population of the youths on the INEC’s voters list.

He maintained that, as a voice of Nigerian youths, the teeming Nigerian youths in the state are behind him and would massively vote for him.

“Dapo Abiodun, Ladi are no threat to me, because I have the support of the youths who are about 65 percent on the INEC voters register. So, the youths will not leave their representative and vote for someone else.

“God has made Ajadi and NNPP to be reckoned with. I don’t believe in impossibility. I’m not scared about any political parties. It is Soro soke generation. I believe in total victory by the grace of God.

“No going back on my ambition. Nobody has the funds to buy my party. We are not negotiating with any political party. I don’t believe in any party alliance.”

Speaking on the possibility of working or stepping down for another candidate, Ajadi disclosed that, there were moves by many political parties and political heavyweights in the state including a former governor of the state to lure him to their party.

According to him, he cannot sell the trust and mandate given to him by his party and the youths for a peanut.

He said he cannot be bought by anybody because he is also a billionaire.

“Amosun called me, but unfortunately we can’t come together because their candidate was back in the race and our meeting did not yield any fruitful results. I can’t sell the Nigerian youths because I’m an ambassador of the youths.

“I have never regretted anything since I was born. I am not an ordinary person, I am an extraordinary creature. I am a problem solver. I don’t have N1m in my account when I started my journey, but I’m now a billionaire. I want to testify to God’s favour in my life. I don’t regret spending anything.”

On his promises, Ajadi assured residents of the state of a stable power supply.

He said, “There is no stable electricity and that has been killing our economy, but I will partner with electricity companies. I have promised the people with operation no potholes. I’m going to improve the road infrastructural development in Ogun State.”

Speaking on his plan for sports development, he emphasized that as a trained boxer, he would make Ogun state a sports hub where international companies will come for scouting.