Abians in diaspora endorse Greg Ibe for governorship

By Steve Oko

The governorship ambition of the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, has received a major boost following his endorsement by Abians in the diaspora.

Abians in diaspora, in a statement jointly signed by Professors Chukwubuikem Anosike (US), and Udenwa Nnabuikem (UK), said that they decided to adopt the innovator after a careful assessment of the manifestos, pedigree and capacities of various candidates jostling for the governorship seat.

They said their interest was to help facilitate the enthronement of the right leadership that would help change the Abia story and reposition the state for greatness.

They said that they were impressed by Ibe’s development plan for the state, and convinced that if given the opportunity, he would truly transform the state.

The diasporan Abians also noted with satisfaction the blueprints of some other candidates but said they believed Professor Ibe would fast-track the multi-sectoral transformation of the state if voted into power.

” Having gone through the manifesto of many governorship candidates in the state, we have no doubts that Professor Ibe, if given the opportunity, can fast-track rapid transformation of Abia State”, the statement read.

” His track record of achievements and integrity, innovative ideas and entrepreneurial skill are qualities we think are urgently needed at this time for Abia to move forward”, the statement added.

They further added that the need to respect the Abia Charter of Equity which recommended power rotation among major political blocs in the state informed the choice of Ibe, arguing that it is the turn of Isuikwuato Division which represents the “I” in Abia acronym to produce the governor of the state.

The statement, therefore, urged Abia voters irrespective of their preferences, to vote massively for the APGA candidate at the forthcoming governorship poll.

It appealed to other candidates who it said were also eminently qualified to lead the state, to team up with Ibe and unseat the ruling government which according to the statement, has set the state backwards.

The Abia diasporan community promised to hold Professor Ibe accountable for all he promised to do if given the opportunity.

They regretted that the state had become a laughing stock due to bad leadership, and called on the people to unite against bad governance by rallying behind Professor Ibe.

The statement said that Abians in diaspora were prepared to invest in the state and contribute their quota to fast- track development of the state under the watch of a trusted and competent leadership.

According to the statement, Abians in diaspora are committed towards the total emancipation and development of the state.