Abia widows pray for Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release

By Steve Oko

Widows in Abia State under the aegis of ‘The Widows’ Cry’ converged at the Isiama Afaraukwu ancestral home of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to pray for his urgent and unconditional release.



The widows who were decked in black attires were hitting the ground with cains as they engaged in marathon prayers seeking divine intervention for the IPOB Leader to regain his freedom.



Kanu has remained under custody at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021 when he was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya.



Despite various court judgements ordering his unconditional release, the Federal Government has refused to let him go.

Speaking with our Correspondent after the prayers, Leader of the widows, Mrs Victoria Asumugha, said they were deeply concerned about the continued detention of Kanu especially the troubling reports of his deteriorating health, hence their resolve to seek divine intervention.



She said that they shared in the pains of Kanu’s family especially his late mother who as a mother would not have kept quiet over her son’s continued incarceration without reasons.



Mrs Asumugha said they had strong faith in their prayers because God never joked with effectual fervent prayers of widows especially with tears as they had done.



She said that since the courts had not found Kanu guilty, the Federal Government should release him without further delay.



The widows’ Leader, vowed that they would not relent in their prayers until God answered them.

Meanwhile, Kanu’s sister Princes, has commended the widows for their concern and sacrifices t of wards the release of her brother.

She said they family would always remain appreciative of every sacrifice by anybody towards securing freedom for their incarserated son.