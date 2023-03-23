Abia poll: Ikpeazu betrayed by those he trusted — Ex-deputy council boss

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

As the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, is yet to recover from the shock of its abysmal performance at the just-concluded general elections, immediate-past Deputy Chairman of Bende Local Government Area, Hon. Promise Uzoma Okoro (PUO) has revealed that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu was betrayed by those he invested heavily in.

PUO who addressed a press conference Thursday in Umuahia, identified internal sabotage, greed, selfishness and insincerity among some critical stakeholders of the party in the state as the major undoing of the ruling party.

He cautioned those blaming Gov. Ikpeazu for PDP’s poor outing to retrace their steps, arguing that the governor was sabotaged and betrayed by those he trusted so much.

“It is very unfortunate that the Governor who brought every strength needed for the victory of the PDP in the just concluded governorship election was betrayed by those he invested so much in.

“How do you reconcile the fact that in several Local Government Areas most especially in Abia North, the stakeholders were only interested in delivering their House of Assembly candidates, leaving the governorship election in the hands of the labour party?

“As a matter of fact, most of the so-called apex leaders in several Local Government Areas were only interested in negotiating with the labour party leaders for the House of Assembly most especially in Abia North.

“There was no Local Government Area that the PDP put up a strong fight in the governorship election; they were only interested in seeing that their candidates for House of Assembly won. That is pure sabotage”.

Accusing the critical stakeholders of sabotaging the Governor, PUO called on those pointing accusing fingers at Gov. Ikpeazu to retrace their steps.

“Ikpeazu has nothing to lose. History has recorded it for him that he ruled Abia State for eight years as Executive Governor.

“Those who sold out their party for the Labour Party can now go ahead and queue behind the labour party leadership and be treated as second class.

The popular Blogger called on the Governor -elect Dr Alex Otti to be magnanimous in victory and ignore the advice of desperate politicians who are asking him to start fighting perceived political enemies rather than concentrating on governance.