Abia guber: Tears dropped from my eyes when I saw old women dancing – Otti

Abia State Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti, has revealed how he broke down emotionally, seeing old women dancing in the streets after he was declared winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 22 declared the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate winner after initial delay, following issues surrounding the collation of results from Obingwa Local Government Area.

Otti won the election by landslide with 175,467 votes, beating his closest rivals the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Okechukwu Ahiwe, who scored 88,529 and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), who got 28,972 votes.

Recounting the moments after the announcement by INEC in Umuahia, capital of Abia State, Dr. Otti, who was making a bid for the governorship office for the third time, told the congregation at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Mission Hill, Umuahia, where he worshipped Saturday, that he was shocked at the sight of people jubilating and dancing in the streets.

He said: “I was shocked at the way the entire Abia State erupted in joy on Wednesday. In fact, tears dropped from my eyes, when I saw old women, young people; people jubilating, throwing themselves on the streets. I had to ask my driver to slow down before he climbed over somebody.”

Waxing spiritual, the renowned economist and top banker said the reaction of people to his victory at the polls is in agreement with biblical teaching that when the righteous is in power, the people rejoice.

“Are people rejoicing today, yes! It is just the beginning. They know that we will rebuild this state and it’s not because we are powerful, it’s because we have been blessed to do it,” he said.

According to Dr. Otti, a lot of forces were lined up against his quest for the governorship seat, but that it was only by the mercy of God that he came out victorious. He subsequently gave glory to God for bringing about his victory.

“If it is about the forces, we wouldn’t have been here. But God wanted to take the glory, the total glory. You may have the police, you have army, you have INEC, you have everything, but God says, this is where He is going. If you like hit your head against the wall, that’s where He will go.

“If you were doubting the word of God, please stop doubting because I’m a testimony. In terms of capacity, I know that I have it, but it’s not capacity that will take you there. In terms of character, I have it, but it’s not character that will take you there. In terms of skills, I have them, but again it’s not skill that will take you there. No one can take you there but the Father Almighty,” the Abia Governor-Elect declared.