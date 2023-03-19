Abia guber results: PDP wins Ukwa East LGA

PDP and its colour flags

By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the governorship election in Ukwa East Local Government Area according to the result declared by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Local Government Collation Officer, Professor Gozie Ihekwaba presented the result at the State INEC Collation Centre Umuahia.

PDP polled 2,329 out of the 7,761 total vote cast.

Labour Party came second with 2,273 votes while APP polled 890; and the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA scored 646.

APC got 560 and ADC 13 votes.

The Collation Officer noted there were infractions in some polling units and the results were cancelled.

Collation is still in progress…