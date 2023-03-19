Abia guber poll: PDP loses Umunneochi to LP

By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State has lost Umunneochi Local Government Area to the main opposition Labour Party.

Labour Party scored 5,940 out of the 13,507 total vote cast to come first while the ruling PDP got 3,198 votes according to the result presented by the Local Government Collation Officer, Dr Remigus Okeke.

Other score include:

APC : 2034

APGA: 581

YYP:324