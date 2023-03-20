Abia guber poll: Labour Party defeats APC, PDP in Umuahia North

Otti

By Steve Oko

Dr Alex Otti’s Labour Party swallowed up Chief Ikechi Emenike’s All Progressive Congress, APC; and the Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Saturday’s Abia governorship election in Umuahia North.

While LP polled a whopping 27,668, Emenike of the APC who hails from Umuahia North came a distant second with 7,227.

On the other hand, the ruling party’s candidate, Ahiwe crawled behind with 4,843.

Other results indicate as follows:

AA – 37

ADC – 457

APGA – 1,816

APP – 905

Collation is still ongoing at the INEC headquarters.