Abia guber: Otti floors Kalu’s brother, Bishop Onuoha, PDP in Bende LGA

By Steve Oko
Labour Party candidate, Dr Alex Otti, has won the governorship election in Abia State held on Saturday, March 18.
Otti floored Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s brother and candidate of Action Peoples Party, APP, Mascot Uzor Kalu .
Otti polled a whopping 9,886 to come first while PDP got 3410.
Others were
ADC : 2143,
APGA: 947
APP: 2,733
ADC:459
Bende is the home LGA of both Mascot Uzor Kalu, and Bishop Sunday Onuoha, candidates of APP and PDP respectively
