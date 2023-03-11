Abia guber: Otti dismisses PDP, LP agreement claim

Otti

…Says Labour in charge of Abia

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Alex Otti, has dismissed the statement from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia state that it was the turn of Labour party to support the PDP governorship candidate in the state, having entered into an agreement to support the LP presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi, during the February 25th election.

Otti who featured in an Arise TV show yesterday, stated that there was no way Obi would have entered into such fraudulent agreement, more so, the governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu who claimed to have delivered Peter Obi, failed to deliver himself in the senatorial election.

His words, “I can tell you with certainty that there was no such agreement. Having known Peter Obi for decades as a man of honour, he cannot enter into such fraudulent agreement. Okezie came a distant third in the senatorial race and couldn’t deliver himself, how can he claim that he was the one who delivered Peter Obi. Peter Obi was delivered by the Labour party and the OBIdients in Abia state which do not include PDP.”

“Okezie Ikpeazu is a member of the G5, what happened with their leader in Rivers state, who did he support? My understanding is that the G5 supported APC candidate,” he added.

Oti who disclosed that there was information on plans to rig the election in Abia state, advised the government to ensure it plays by the rules because Abia people will not allow any form of rigging.

He further advised the Abia state government to concentrate on governance having just few more days to leave office, noting that it does not pay for them to heat up the system before leaving.

“I would like to tell Abia state government that this time, Abia state people are ready and I’m leading the charge. About 80 to 85% of Abia people are with me.

“Okezie Ipeazu has been governor for eight years and now his people have rejected him at the polls. The best thing is for him to leave in peace.

“I’m using this opportunity to sound a note of warning to PDP that we are fully in charge of Abia state. All those intimidations, harassment will not be tolerated. It’s important that everybody is allowed to cast their vote; vote their conscience…”, he stated.