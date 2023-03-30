Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed shock over the allegation of conniving with some officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state March 18th governorship election.

Ikpeazu spoke during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Recall that the Returning Officer of the Abia governorship election, Prof. Nnenna Oti claimed that she was offered financial incentives to manipulate the election results.

Oti, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, made the revelation on Tuesday while being welcomed by the management, staff and students of the university.

Similarly, the governor-elect, Alex Otti, accused some electoral officers of working in connivance with Ikpeazu, to alter some results of governorship election in the state.

According to Otti, results from Obingwa Local Government Area where Governor Ikpeazu hails from are being altered in favour of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Okechukwu Ahiwe.

But, Ikpeazu said he has never met Prof. Oti before, adding, “I’m shocked because in the first place.”

He said, “If she’s is a Professor, she should know that, she doesn’t even have the capacity to manipulate results, because the results must have emanated from the units, collected at the wards and local governments.

“For her it’s just to add them up and announce. I’ve not met her before. I’ve not spoken to her. If have met her before let her come to the public and announce.

“I’m sure she’s only making a big noise out of nothing. The only thing was that I saw the coincidence and traced her background and complained to INEC that this lady is not going to be fair, but they assured me not to worry, so I’m still shocked.”