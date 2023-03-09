Abia guber candidates, political parties sign Peace Accord

.

At least 16 political parties and their Governorship Candidates for the March 18 poll in Abia on Thursday signed a Peace Accord to be of good conduct during the exercise.

The event, organised by the state Police Command, took place at the Officers’ Mess, near Government House, Umuahia.

It was attended by Chief Ikechi Emenike (APC), Chief Okey Ahiwe (PDP), Chief Enyinnaya Nwafor (YPP), Bishop Sunday Onuoha (ADC), Mr Mascot Uzor-Kalu (APP) and Dr Ukpai Iroh Ukpai (NNPP), amongst others.

The ADD candidate, Onuoha, who spoke on behalf of others shortly after the signing formalities, gave assurance that they would abide by the electoral guidelines and shun violence.

He said: “Abia is God’s Own State and we are God-loving people.

“We are going to show Abia people, Nigerians and indeed the whole world that Abia will be a reference point for peace.”

In an opening remark, the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Bala, who supervised the signing formalities, commended the political parties for their peaceful disposition during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He urged them to continue to be peace ambassadors of their parties and see themselves as brothers and sisters, irrespective of party inclinations.

The state police boss assured them that the security agencies would provide a level playing field for all the candidates and their parties in order to ensure a peaceful poll.

Similarly, Mr Clement Oha, the INEC Admistrative Secretary promised that the commission would deliver a credible election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 political parties signed the accord.