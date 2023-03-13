Abia guber: Ahiwe gets spiritual blessings from Mbaka

..urges to remember poor people if elected

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of Saturday’s election, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has blessed the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Hon Okechukwu Ambrose Ahiwe,

The fiery Priest gave heavenly blessings to Ahiwe at the adoration ground where the governorship candidate worshipped with other adorers to seek God’s blessings for his political ambition.

The renowned priest categorically stated that he was not endorsing any political candidate but gave his blessings for success.

“As a Spiritual father, all the candidates are my sons and it is my duty to pray for and bless them all. I have the right to pray for and bless those who came to seek his blessings “as God’s prophet.

“They are all my sons. Some play for Chelsea, some for Arsenal, some Manchester United or Barcelona. I bless all of them but I will not play your football for you, it’s left for you to play and win”

“God bless you and your ambition. It shall be well with you as long as your ambition is to better the welfare of the poor masses of Abia State.

“God is a spirit. He that will perfect your victory is not man but God, it will be a spiritual action,” he prayed.

Mbaka urged the electorate to ensure that they elect credible leaders instead of selling their votes and mortgaging their future.

He further advised Abia elevtorate to vote wise, adding that if Abia electorates can look well, they will know the person that is best for the seat of the next governor of the state.

He reminded him that the primary duty of a leader is to bring joy to the people that asked them to lead them at all times and prayed for Ahiwe, wishing him well in his ambition.