Abia election petition tribunal begins sitting, receives 35 petitions

By Steve Oko

National and state elections petition tribunal, Tuesday began sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, with at least 35 petitions.

The petitions according to the Secretary of the panel, Belo Hassan, comprise nine senatorial candidates and 26 from the house of representatives.

Meanwhile, the three-man panel headed by Justice Halima Saleeman entertained seven petitions during its maiden sitting on Tuesday.

Other members of the panel include Justice Ani Ebong and Justice Mohammed Haruna.

The tribunal granted an order for substituted service on the Respondents in all eight petitions.

It also ordered INEC to grant the petitioners access to inspect materials used in the elections.

Some of the petitions include the one filed by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party, against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressive Congress ( Abia North); Rep Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, APC , against Amobi Ogah of Labour Party, for Isuikwuato – Umunneochi federal constituency.

The panel granted Senator Ohuabunwa’s

motion exparte filed on March 23 for an order for substituted service of the petition and all other processes in his petition by pasting same on the entrance of NEYA Resort Igbere, Bende LGA”.

Others include Austin Akobundu, PDP, against Darlington Nwokocha, LP, ( Abia Central); and Onyeizu Chiemeze, LP, against Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA ( Aba South).

Col. Austin Akobundu, PDP; Rep Sam Onuigbo, APC; and Ahamdi Nweke, APGA, also filed a petition against Nwokocha of LP ( Abia Central).

Similarly, Okuji Oreh of APGA petitioned against the winner, Okwara Osonwa of LP in the Arochukwu-Ohafia federal constituency; just as the incumbent Rep. Chimaobi Ebisike, PDP, petitioned against Emeka Nnamani of LP.

The panel adjourned sitting till Wednesday, March 29.