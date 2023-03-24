Abia deputy gov, APC, YPP senatorial candidates, Ichita congratulate Otti

By Steve Oko

Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu; the All Progressive Congress, APC senatorial candidate for Abia central and member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon. Sam Onuigbo; and his Young Peoples Party, YPP, counterpart, Chief Chuku Wachuku, have all congratulated the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti, over his emergence as Abia Governor -elect.

Similarly, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance and member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita, has described Otti’s victory as triumph of light over darkness.

Sir Oko Chukwu in a congratulatory message personally signed by him described Otti as his brother, hailing him for his consistency and resilience which have paid off.

“With profound gratitude to Almighty God, I write to sincerely congratulate you on your electoral victory and emergence as the Governor-Elect of Abia State in the gubernatorial election which held on Saturday 18″ March, 2023”, he wrote.

The statement sighted by Vanguard further read:”God’s time as the saying goes, is the best of all times and I believe strongly that it has so pleased God to give you the opportunity this time around to lead the people of Abia State as their Governor. I cannot but commend you for your consistent attempts, resilience and

doggedness in the electoral battle over the years.”

The Deputy Governor who is a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain tasked Otti on inclusive Government.

“As I join Abians and all people of goodwill to celebrate your electoral victory, I pray God to avail you, all that you may need to run an ail- inclusive Government for the common good of all in God’s Own State.”

The Deputy Governor assured Otti of his support for the success of his administration.

Similarly, Rep Onuigbo said Otti’s victory at the poll, was symbolic of the desire of Abians to seek new vistas.

The House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Climate Change, described Otti’s victory as “the dawn of a new era in Abia State, and a testament to the overwhelming desire of the people of Abia State to change the downward trajectory of the State, and seek for new vistas under a visionary, people-centered, accountable, and committed leadership.”

He reminded the Governor-elect that his “mandate is therefore an important call to service, the placement of hope and visions of a brighter future on the shoulders of a man whom the people believe will champion their welfare.”

The Federal Lawmaker who pledged his total support for the Otti administration urged all Abians “irrespective of party affiliations to work with our incoming Governor to achieve the greatest happiness for the highest number of our people who have suffered bad governance for nearly a quarter of a century.”

The APC chieftain pleaded with Otti not to dash the hope of Abians who expect so much from him.

In his congratulatory message, Chief Wachuku described Otti’s victory as a deserving reward for doggedness and persistent pursuit of one’s vision.

The pioneer Executive Director of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, said he had no doubts that Otti would work hard to develop Abia.

“You have earned this victory from Abia masses as a reward for your doggedness and persistent pursuit of your vision for our State.

“From my personal knowledge of and interactions with you, I’m confident that you will work diligently for all ndi Abia”.

I congratulate you warmly”.

The YPP senatorial candidate commended other governorship candidates for their spirited fight at the poll, and urged them to rally behind Otti “now that the elections are over”.

Chief Wachuku also appealed to all Abians across party lines to embrace the new dawn and support the Governor-elect.

Hon. Ichita in his congratulatory message to the Governor -elect, said his greatest joy was that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which had under developed the state for 24 years it held sway, had been dislodged.

The lawmaker representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, said he was delighted that at last, Abia would be liberated from the hands of a few political cabal holding the state to its jogular.

” Abia not Otti has won! This is a victory for all progressives and patriotic Abians irrespective of their party affiliations. Abia has suffered enough and I’m happy that deliverance has come at last”.

The APGA governorship running mate noted that though his party did not win, it shared a common agenda with the Labour Party ” and that is how to free Abia from political subjugation”.

Ichita expressed his readiness to support the Governor-elect to move the state forward, noting that himself had remained the only opposition voice in the House resisting the rascality of the PDP-led Government.

He, therefore, called on progressive Abians to rally round Otti to rebuild Abia which he regretted, had been stagnated for decades by the ineptitude and squandermanum of the ruling party.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that the Governor-elect would not betray the confidence reposed in him by millions of oppressed Abians.

” I have no doubts in me that under the in-coming Government of Alex Otti which heralds a New Abia, that our workers and pensioners will be paid; our schools and hospitals will be rebuilt; and that our collapsing infrastructure will be rehabilitated”.