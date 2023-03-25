Abia Assembly denies plans to impeach Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe,UMUAHIA

Abia State House of Assembly has denied any plan to impeach Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu from office.

Briefing journalists after meeting with Ikpeazu at the Governor’s Lodge in Aba, the members of the State House of Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu dismissed the rumours making the rounds that the House was planning to impeach the Governor.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu and the Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke, described the report as a figment of the imagination of the purveyors of the rumours.

They further described the rumour as blatant lies, stressing that the House was yet to even reconvene after the election recess and wondered why such rumours should be receiving attention.

The legislators also explained there is no need for any impeachment because the House is happy with the Governor as he has done well in the State.

“There are no plans to impeach the Governor of Abia State. It is just a rumour.As we speak,the House hasn’t even reconvened. We went on break for the elections. We have no reason to impeach the Governor because he has done well. We are happy with his performance. Even if he is leaving office in the next few months, he will leave peacefully because he is a peaceful man. Please disregard any rumour of impeachment. There is nothing like that, and there will be nothing like that. We will continue supporting the Governor till the end of his tenure. Those carrying the rumour are only doing that to malign the State House of Assembly,” the members said.

The Minority Leader insisted that there is no way an impeachment can be carried out without his knowledge as the Minority Leader of the House.

However, the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji was absent from the visit to the Governor.

The Members urged the Abia people to disregard the rumour while assuring that they would sustain their support to Governor Ikpeazu to enable him to complete his tenure successfully.