Abia: APGA candidate’s ex-ally declares support for PDP guber flag bearer

By Steve Oko

Director General of Abia Crusaders Foundation, and a former ally of Professor Greg Ibe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Prince Emeka Okafor, Wednesday, declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Okey Ahiwe.

The former Commissioner for Industry who led members of the group to the PDP secretariat Umuahia where they were received by the leadership of the party, said his search for someone to fix Abia made him take the decision.

He said that he had conducted research about Ahiwe, and discovered that he had all it takes to reposition Abia.

” My interest is: let’s have a good man for the job”, he declared.

Welcoming him and other members of his group, PDP Chairman in the state, Dr Asiforo Okere, said that the ruling party was big enough to accommodate all.

He assured them that they would not be discriminated against, while urging them to work assiduously to deliver Ahiwe and other PDP candidates in their various polling units at the forthcoming elections.

The PDP Chairman granted them automatic waiver to use the PDP platform to vie for any position of their choice in the Local Government election to be conducted before May 29.

Okere explained that ideally, people should be members of the party for at least one year before qualifying to contest for any political office using its platform.

He, however, added that wining their polling units for the PDP in the governorship poll would give them 50% score in the assessment indices.

Some PDP stalwarts at the event included the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Elechi; PDP Vice Chairman Abia North, and Acting Publicity Secretary, Elder Abraham Amah; among others.