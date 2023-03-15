Abia: ADP candidates defect to LP,  promise to deliver Otti

At least 10 former candidates for the House of Assembly and Abia South Senatorial District on the platform of Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Wednesday defected to the Labour Party (LP).

The reports that they were formally presented to the Director-General, Alex Otti Campaign Council, Chief Acho Obioma, by the former ADP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mrs Ifeoma Okoya-Thomas.



In a brief remark, Okoya-Thomas, who defected to LP about a fortnight ago, expressed delight over the decision of the candidates to follow suit.



She said: “I am happy to receive my colleagues, who had made the right decision to come here to endorse Dr Alex Otti, the Governorship Candidate of LP because they see the vision he has.

“They want to join in articulating the vision into reality.



“LP is the party of hope, which would bring about positive change and renewed vigour.

“LP is going to take Abia out of the gutters where we have been.



“We are going to be liberated as a people and bring the dividend of democracy to our people, which is the passion of LP and Otti.”

Also, the former ADP candidate for Abia South Senatorial District, Rev. Ikechukwu Wokoleme, who spoke on behalf of other defectors, said they were glad “to be part of the great move in Abia”.



Wokoleme said that they were joining LP with their structures and teeming supporters, who would all join hands to deliver Otti at the poll.



Receiving them into the party, Obioma said they were happy and proud that they found the LP their destination.



He said: “Otti is happy and willing to work with every well-meaning Abia person.



“We have opened our doors to all those willing to join in getting Abia out of the mess we have found it.

“It is not a job for one person, so we are expecting more people to get it done.

“Feel free, you are part of us and one of us.

“With all of you, we will get better results at the polls.”