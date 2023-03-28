Abductors release 19-year-old lady seized in Ondo

The abductors of a 19-year-old lady, Adetutu Okinbaloye, have set her free.

Adetutu was abducted from her home at Imoru Community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on March 18.

“Her abductors released her four days ago. I cannot say whether the ransom was paid or not.

“Adetutu has been released to her family members, however,’’ police spokesperson in Ondo State, SP Olufumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

A family source who requested anonymity corroborated Odunlami-Omisanya’s submission.

The source said Adetutu was recovered from a bush path on the Ifon-Benin Road after she was released by her abductors, but would not also say whether ransom was paid or not.

Gunmen, numbering about seven took Adetutu away from her home as two other family members at home with her on the day of the abduction escaped the grips of the abductors.

The abductors demanded N10 million as ransom from her family to effect her release.