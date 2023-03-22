Abba Gida-Gida cautions supporters to stop walking to Kano over his victory

The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, has called on those walking from other parts of the country to Kano over his victory to stop their journey.

The Governor-elect asked that they pray for ingenuity and guidance for his leadership toward delivering the dividends of democracy, instead of taking the walk.

Recall that a youth commenced trekking from Suleja in Niger State to congratulate the incoming Kano governor.

Reacting to this, Abba in a statement, on Wednesday, through his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the prayers were sufficient as a show of solidarity and celebration of his victory at the polls, and not miles of trekking, especially given the state of insecurity in the country.

He said, “While thanking the supporters within and outside Kano State, the Governor-elect urged the trekkers to discontinue the journey as that may not reasonably contribute to solving lots of economic and social challenges awaiting the incoming government after taking over on May 29, 2023.

“The incoming Kano State government will be committed to a greater future of the people with security, health, education, economic, infrastructure and good welfare for aged, civil servants and private sector being the anthem of Engr. Abba led the government.

“As a Kano people-centered Governor, Engr. Abba tasked all hands to be on deck towards ensuring the actualisation of Kwankwasiyya and the NNPP vision for responsive leadership that works for all in the State.”