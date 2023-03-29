AA holds governorship primaries April 17

The Action Alliance (AA) Party will hold primaries for its governorship candidates in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states on April 17.

This is contained in a statement by Mr James Vernimbe, the party National Secretary and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stated that the party had notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about preparations for the conduct of the exercise.

According to him, the party will first conduct a delegate election in the three states on April 5 for those participating in the primaries.

“We wrote to notify the commission of the delegate elections to elect delegate that will participate in the Governorship primaries in the upcoming Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states 2023 Governorship Elections.

“The exercise is scheduled to hold simultaneously in the affected states as follows. In Bayelsa state on 5th April, 2023 at Action Alliance Ward/LGA Offices at 8am Prompt.

“In Imo state on 5th April, 2023 at Action Alliance Ward/LGA Offices at 8am Prompt. In Kogi state on 5th April, 2023 at Action Alliance Ward/LGA Offices at 8am Prompt.

“Consequently, the party has scheduled the Governorship Primaries to hold simultaneously in the affected states on 17 of April,” he said.

Vernimbe, however, said the primaries would hold in AA secretariats in Yenegoa, Owerri and Lokoja respectively.

He also stated that the mode of the governorship primaries would be indirect.