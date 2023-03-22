AA guber candidate congratulates Otti, urges INEC to declare him winner

Otti

By Steve Oko

Ahead of the resumed collation of results of the governorship election in Abia State slated for 4:00 pm today, the candidate of Action Alliance, AA, Onyekwere Akym Uche (OAU), has congratulated the candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti who is leading in 16 out of 17 Local Government Area results so far declared.

Otti has polled a total of 171,747 votes in 16 LGAs, while his closest rival, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, garnered 79,477 votes.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Monday, suspended the collation of results following the controversy over the Obingwa LGA result where fewer than 27,000 voters were accredited by the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS machines, but PDP is said to be claiming that its candidate polled 108,000 in the LGA.

Not pleased with the delays in announcing Otti winner of the contest, OAU, cautioned INEC against taking a step capable of plunging the state into avoidable political turmoil.

He said it was already very glaring to all that the Labour Party candidate had swept the poll and should be Governor-elect without any further delays.

The AA candidate said that Abians had spoken and that nobody should attempt to subvert the will of the people.

OAU who said he was happy that another progressive like him had won the election called on all those who love the state to rally around Otti for the total emancipation of the state from the few cabals holding it down.

According to him, Abians have suffered enough, and should not be robbed of their mandate which they have willingly surrendered to Otti for a new and better Abia.

He said that the triumph of Otti at the poll was the triumph of light over darkness.

OAU congratulated Otti on his resounding victory and urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

He advised him to pursue those goals that would reposition Abia and revive its dilapidated economy, create jobs for the youths and guarantee the security of lives and property of residents.

The AA candidate thanked his supporters for believing in him, and urged them to rally behind Otti who he expressed optimism, would rebuild the state.

He pledged his continued support to the Governor-elect in his bid to transform Abia.

OAU, equally appealed for calm and vigilance as the final declaration by INEC is being awaited