A-Ibom IPAC says Umo Eno’s victory well deserved

.Tasks him on govt devoid of sentiments

..As six guber candidates hail congratulate gov-elect

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Executive and members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, Akwa Ibom State Council, have hailed the election of Pastor Umo Eno of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, during the March 18, 2023 poll, describing his victory as well-deserved.

They gave their approval of the outcome of the gubernatorial election in a statement signed by chairman Hon. Ubong Emmanuel, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo.

The Council stressed that Pastor Eno’s landslide victory was affirmation of God’s divine will to ensure that the best candidate who understands where Akwa Ibom people are coming from, and where they are presently, was elected to lead the state from May 29, 2023.

The statement reads in part: “On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Akwa Ibom people through the ballot gave their verdict on who they felt was eminently qualified among the litany of candidates to pilot the affairs of the State at this point of history and bring to fruition the ideals, hopes, and aspirations of our founding fathers, the present, and generations yet unborn.

“At the end of the day, the mantle and crown of leadership fell upon your shoulders with your declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC as Governor-Elect of our dear State.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Executive and members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), Akwa Ibom State Council, I congratulate you on your historic and well-deserved victory.

“We are hopeful that as Governor, your administration will be the people’s government, where the overall interest of the people and the greater good shall supersede party, religious and ethnic sentiments”

The Council further expressed its hope that Pastor Eno’s administration will foster healing and true reconciliation, symbolize inclusiveness, selflessness godliness, peace, unity, and entrepreneurial development as encapsulated in his ‘ARISE’ Agenda.

Thirteen political parties that endorsed the statement dated March 22, 2023 were Action Democratic Party,(ADP) Labour Party, (LP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), African Democratic Congress(ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA); All Peoples Party (APP) African Action Congress(ADC), Zenith Labour Party(ZLP), Action Alliance(AA), Allied People’s Movement(APM) , Peoples Redemption Party(PRP) , Boot Party (BP) and the Social Democratic Party(SDP).

Similarly, six guber candidates of opposition parties in the state in their separate messages of goodwill hailed the election of Pastor Eno as the next governor of the state by the electorate.

The candidates include, Mr Nsikak Hogan Thomas (ZLP), Mr. Abasiekeme Ekanem of Action Alliance, Eyo Eyo Ekong of Allied People’s Movement, Sunday Ekanem (Peoples Redemption Party), Mr Akan Ekpenyong (Boot Party), and Mrs Emem Udoh (SDP).