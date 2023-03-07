7TH ANNIVERSARY: Oborevwori celebrates Pere of Gbaramatu

By Festus Ahon,ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly and PDP governorship candidate for the Saturday gubernatorial election, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Oboro-Gbaraun 11, Aketekpe, Agadagba on his 7th coronation anniversary.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, commended the monarch for his contributions to the peace and development of the kingdom.

He said: “You deserve all the best wishes on your 7th coronation anniversary on this watershed moment. However, while I felicitate with you on this rare event, I am deeply impressed by your footprints of peace and development of the kingdom.

“Your humaneness and empathy for the common good is unparalleled. Your reign has engendered progress and prosperity.

While congratulating the Monarch on the auspicious occasion, he prayed for Almighty God’s protection and divine wisdom to remain an instrument of positive impact and wished him many more fruitful years ahead.