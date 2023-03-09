67th CSW/2023 IWD: Oxfam celebrates Nigerian women, girls

…calls for more support towards advancing gender equality, inclusivity

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A nonprofit making organisation, Oxfam Nigeria, Wednesday, celebrated Nigerian women and girls as it marked the 67th Commission on the Status of Women, CSW, and the 2023 International Women’s Day, IWD, as Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate the Day.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Country Director, Oxfam Nigeria, Dr. Vincent Ahonsi, where the organisation called for more support towards advancing gender equality and inclusivity.

The statement reads in full, “Oxfam celebrates with all women and girls in Nigeria as we mark the 67th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the 2023 International Women’s Day.

“While the focus on gender equality is gaining traction globally, Oxfam Nigeria reaffirms its dedication to attaining a gender-just society, where opportunities, resources, and decision-making are not influenced by gender orientation.

“Our interventions have achieved an increased participation of women in the productive space and positively change power relations in both the private and public sectors of the society, through the adoption of gender transformative approaches, and the integration of feminism into our programming.

“Our achievements include the deepening of women’s financial inclusion and socio-economic enfranchisement through the Village Savings & Loan Association (VSLA), increased political inclusion through training and sensitization on Transformative Leadership for Women’s Rights (TLWRs), the integration of gender transformative approaches such as Gender Action

“Learning Systems (GALS), and Rapid Care Analysis (RCA). We facilitate socio-economic reintegration of survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV), and also integrate women and girls from underserved communities into the society through capacity building, and enhanced inclusion in the digital space.

“We encourage everyone to come forward and support us towards advancing gender equality and building an inclusive society where no one is left behind.