63 Obidient groups in Delta endorse Omo-Agege for governor

Warri: 63 support groups behind the Delta state chapter of the Obidients movement have pledged to work for the victory of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in Saturday’s governorship election.



A press statement made available to the Vanguard in Warri by the groups under a joint name, Consultative Assembly of the Delta state chapter Obidient Movement , said they were convinced that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Deacon Ken Pela in the state was not sufficiently prepared for the election.



Leaders of the group who signed the statement were Udofia Victory, Pastor David Agbroko, Omotuwou Onovirakpo, Moke Mirrabel ,Fred Brisibe , Hon Edafe Opum and Engr Grant Oji.





“Considering the immediate factors that prompted the movement’s emergence , the Labour party, LP , ordinarily would have enjoyed our support however from close observation and critical examination the governorship candidate , Deacon Ken Pela ,we are convinced that the candidate is not sufficiently prepared for the election “.



They further called on all Obidients in the state to vote massively for the APC on Saturday.



“Finally we call on all the obidients in Delta state to come out and vote for the APC in the governorship election on Saturday March 11,2023”.



Continuing, the group described Senator Omo-Agege who is also the Deputy President of the Senate as very experienced , competent with dynamism for the job of governor of the state when elected.