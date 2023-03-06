6 days to guber election, gunmen kill councilor in Ebonyi

By Nwafor Sunday

Mr Ogbonnaya Ugwu, aka SPACO, has been killed. He was shot by yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday.

Before his death SPACO represented Echara Ward2 in Okposi Community, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

Reports had it that SPACO was accosted by the gunmen around Okposi Court Area junction.

A source who confirmed the news to newsmen said: “The honourable Councillor was accosted while he was returning from his shop, a popular drinking joint in Okposi known as Angle 90.

“They shot him and he fell inside a gutter there, and they set him ablaze and left the scene.

“As I am talking to you now, N’echara youths in Okposi are protesting over the incident”.